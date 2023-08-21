TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City is in the middle of experiencing record-breaking heat this week and local schools are taking precautions to keep its students safe.

USD 501 is implementing safety precautions in its schools across the city to combat the triple-digit heat this week. Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Tiffany Anderson will be adjusting the way elementary schools and secondary schools are conducted this week.

According to a letter from Anderson to the parents and families of students, recess at elementary schools will take place in the morning or take place inside to keep students out of the high heat of the day. For secondary schools, athletic practices will be adjusted to make sure everyone is safe. Principles of USD 501 secondary schools will be contacting families regarding these practice adjustments.

School buses are maintaining their normal routes, but if families are concerned about the discomforts of walking to a bus or traveling on the bus, Anderson encourages any family who can drive their children to school to do so.

USD 501’s maintenance team is ready to address any needs the schools have in terms of saying cool, according to the letter. The teams are ready to use backup cooling devices or use additional spaces within the schools if necessary.

For more information about what steps the USD 501 is taking to combat the high heat, click here.