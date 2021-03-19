Topeka Public Schools testing pizza parties in its schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Pizza parties are always a hit in school and Topeka Public Schools is working to integrate them into its schools with a new trial program.

When the district makes the pizza in-house, the school is able to get federal money that they’d otherwise be missing out on.

Child Nutrition Specialist Chris Wagner said the district gets a specific amount of money for every meal they serve.

“Pays for our equipment, pays for our food, pay for our employees, pays for the benefits. So, we need to be able to capture that and with the pandemic this year we had to come up with a lot of different ways to be able to capture that,” Wagner said.

The district also follows certain nutrition guidelines to ensure the meals are healthy.