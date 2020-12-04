Topeka Public Schools to begin Covid-19 rapid testing pilot program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The superintendent for Topeka Public Schools announced they could begin rapid testing students and faculty, after they are trained next week.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson said on Thursday in a recent development, they gained the ability to do rapid testing at schools in a pilot program. The tests can get results as soon as 10 minutes. The tests will be given to students and staff in high-risk activities and schools with a high special needs index.

The testing will be optional for parents and staff. Parents will fill out permission forms for students.

Health staff members will be trained to give the tests on December 7th through the 10th. This is a recent development for the district therefore more information will be provided.

Right now, Topeka Public Schools will continue online learning next week.