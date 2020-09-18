Topeka Public Schools to start high school football season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After delaying the football season twice, the school board for Topeka Public Schools voted to start the season next week for Topeka High, Topeka West, and Highland Park.

They delayed the start of the season to protect players for the three high schools from the coronavirus.

The director of athletics for the district, Colin Cathey presented a proposal to the board on Thursday to be able to start the season on the 25th. The proposal included some rules in order to allow students to compete, which included parents and students signing a waiver saying they understood the risks of playing during a pandemic. CLICK HERE to view the full proposal.

Cheerleaders will be allowed to participate in the games but the school bands will not. The band directors say they haven’t been able to practice together so they are not ready to perform.

Players can compete starting on September 25th.