Topeka Public Schools train health staff on rapid testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Public Schools District began training their health staff on Tuesday for the rapid testing for coronavirus that will be made available to students and staff.

“COVID testing in a pandemic is another access point that we can provide, much like we provide nurses when kids have colds and we provide meals when kids are hungry,” said Tiffany Anderson, superintendent for Topeka Public Schools.

The health staff will be able to give over 3,000 tests to staff and students beginning next week and know those results within 15 minutes.

Testing sites will be available at 17 of the district’s schools, as well as the central service center.

The tests will primarily be for students and staff once they return to in-person learning and who are showing symptoms, according to Anderson.

However, it can also be used for those who are remote learning and unable to go to another free testing site within Shawnee County.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment provided the tests at no cost to the school district, and it is also free to the students and staff.

Students must have consent from their parents in order to be tested, and consent forms will be sent out Wednesday.