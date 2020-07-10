Topeka Public Schools unveiling three options for students returning this fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools is preparing three learning options for students returning to school this fall. Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson said they are waiting to see reopening guidelines from Kansas State Department of Education, but the district’s plan is basically finished.

Anderson said they do expect to have some students studying in person; however, she said they don’t know how many students will be allowed in each school. Anderson said students will need to wear masks when they are in school.

Families will also have the option to enroll their kids in remote or online learning.

“Maybe due to underlying health conditions or just fear over the virus they would just prefer for them not to go at this time,” Anderson said. “We want to make them feel as much a part of their home school as they normally would, so the best way we can see doing that is they can log right in to their regular classroom.”

Anderson said students learning in this remote hybrid model will interact with a teacher and others students via Zoom. Families will then be given the chance to join the class in-person halfway through the semester.

Students will also be allowed to go to a completely online school that’s not associated with an in-person classroom.

KSDE is expected to release its reopening guidelines next week. Once that happens, Anderson said the district will release it’s own plan in full. The Board of Education is expected to go over the plan and announce the first day of school during its meeting July 16.