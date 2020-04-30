Topeka Public Schools using Zoom for students at Juvenile Correctional Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Public Schools is making sure all of its students continue their education during the coronavirus pandemic, even those in the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex.

Topeka Public Schools has always had teachers inside of the juvenile facility to make sure the teens there are still learning. But since classes have been online, the teachers haven’t been able to teach inside the facility.

However, they’re now turning to online classes by using Zoom, computers and tablets to continue their education in the center.

“Many of those are temporary,” Joy Grimes, with Topeka Public Schools, said. “They’re only there for a short time, they will be coming back out. So we want to continue their education. We don’t want to have huge gaps in their education.”

Grimes also said the Department of Corrections staff has also been hands-on in helping with this transition. They’ve helped pass out computers to students, collect homework and get it back to teachers to decrease the number of people inside the facility.