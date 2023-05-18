TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the first time ever, the Sunflower state is officially recognizing the month of May as Jewish American Heritage Month.

Earlier this year, Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation and presented it to the “Combat Antisemitism Movement.” Here in Topeka, the Jewish congregation is small, but it makes a huge impact on the community. According to Temple Beth Shalom Rabbi, Sam Stern, this month is the perfect opportunity for Kansans to learn more about their Jewish peers and their many contributions to the state.

“We’re a small congregation and we still want to be visible,” Rabbi Sam Stern said. “This Jewish American Heritage Month is an opportunity for everyone here to pay special attention to the contributions of Jewish Americans in America and also in the state of Kansas.”

Rabbi Stern adds it’s important for Kansans to recognize religious diversity at home and across the country.