TOPEKA (KSNT) – The capital city of Kansas is receiving more attention from a growing list of outlets that are recognizing Topeka for its many benefits, including those offered to remote workers.

Topeka recently received praise from Hola! which ranks as one of the U.S.’s top Latino entertainment websites. In an article titled, “The Best Summer Destinations for Remote Work: For Beach Lovers, Nature Explorers or Restaurant-Goers,” Topeka is rated alongside Honolulu, Hawaii; Petaluma, California; Tucson, Arizona; and Ithaca, New York.

The article describes Topeka as a “cultural city with less crowds” with a large number of local attractions such as restaurants, coffee shops, food trucks and beer gardens to keep people entertained during down time. Combined with Topeka’s historical buildings, murals and art galleries and the North Topeka Arts District, the city has a wealth of activities for locals to enjoy throughout the year.

“Topeka is an oasis of progressive social consciousness that also hosts incentives for remote workers to transfer to the city permanently.”

Topeka received recognition as a ‘surprisingly cool town’ in an article from MarketWatch and was called a ‘Zoom Town’ in an article from Ownerly.com recently as well.