TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new report shows that the capital city might be one of the best college towns in America… as far as costs are concerned.

WalletHub released its findings for the best college towns and cities in America on Tuesday, showing that Topeka can keep up with the competition by keeping costs low for students. According to WalletHub, Topeka ranks fourth in lowest costs in living for young people.

Brownsville, TX Muncie, IN Edinburg, TX Topeka, KS Laredo, TX

Kansas’ capital was also noteworthy in WalletHub’s rankings for being ranked 19 for overall friendliness. However, Topeka was placed low for its social environment at 389 out of 415.

WalletHub collected information on more than 400 cities in the U.S. of various sizes for its study which focused on 32 key indicators of academic, social and economic opportunities for students. Their data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of higher education to the crime rate.

To learn more about the study and its methodology, click here.