Topeka ranks in the top 50 for best-run cities in America

Posted: Jul 11, 2018 05:28 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2018 10:51 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Consumer website "WalletHub" says Topeka is among the top 50 best-run cities in the entire country.

The site compared crime rates, air pollution, road quality and several other things in 150 cities across the nation. Each of those cities then got an overall ranking.

Topeka came in at number 44. Wichita ranked 52 and Kansas City ranked 122.

You can see the full list here.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


