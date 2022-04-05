TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka native and musician T-Rell is being considered for a major music honor.

National hip-hop magazine “XXL” nominated T-Rell as a finalist for its “Freshman Class” and voters will get to decide who gets in. Those who make the cut will be featured on the magazine’s cover artists to watch.

With T-Rell in the running, he’s putting up a billboard in Topeka to get the word out. He says if he wins, it could be a big moment for the city and the state.

“Topeka has amazing artists here,” T-Rell said. “You know, they have amazing musicians from singers to people that just play instruments, I mean we need national light. And XXL’s gonna bring that national light, me winning an award for Freshman Class is only gonna bring that light here to give opportunities for other artists.”

Founded in 1997, XXL features a variety of artists, including big names such as 50 Cent, Ice Cube, Jay Z, Paul Wall, Eminem and more. Its annual Freshman class list was started in 2007 and focuses on ten artists to keep an eye on, shining a light on artists who may not be well-known yet.

To learn more about T-Rell, check out his website here. To cast your vote, go here.