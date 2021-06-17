Topeka reaches 100 degrees

FILE – In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, an aircraft passes the rising sun as it approaches the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The European Union says it will miss its targets for reducing planet-warming greenhouse gases by 2030 unless member states make a greater effort than they have so far. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The temperature in the Capital City has reached 100 degrees, that is according to the Weather Channel, who reported Topeka hit that mark at 1:59 p.m.

The last time Topeka topped 100 degrees was Aug. 5, 2018.

Today looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week as many of us as we see our first 100° day of 2021.

That’ll send our heat index values to 105-108°.

On July 24, 1936 the National Service recorded the record high, 114 degrees. It wouldn’t be that warm again until August 2, 2011 when the mercury topped 112 degrees.

Even after the sun goes down, heat can be a real danger – especially in large cities. Dark pavement and buildings are very effective at absorbing heat. Stay #WeatherReady by always practicing heat safety, no matter the time of day. https://t.co/asAP108BNk pic.twitter.com/PlyTzatk2T — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 17, 2021

Twice in Topeka, from July 7, through July 25, 1901 then again Aug. 9 through Aug. 27, 1936 Topeka had 19 days above 100 degrees.