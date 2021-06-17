Topeka reaches 100 degrees

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The temperature in the Capital City has reached 100 degrees, that is according to the Weather Channel, who reported Topeka hit that mark at 1:59 p.m.
The last time Topeka topped 100 degrees was Aug. 5, 2018.
Today looks to be the most uncomfortable day of the week as many of us as we see our first 100° day of 2021.
That’ll send our heat index values to 105-108°.
On July 24, 1936 the National Service recorded the record high, 114 degrees. It wouldn’t be that warm again until August 2, 2011 when the mercury topped 112 degrees.
Twice in Topeka, from July 7, through July 25, 1901 then again Aug. 9 through Aug. 27, 1936 Topeka had 19 days above 100 degrees.