Topeka realtor sees boom in business despite coronavirus pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Berkshire Hathaway in Topeka stopped doing in-person open houses in March, but despite the change in sales methods, the real estate group has seen an increase in business.

It’s something that’s being observed on the national level too. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Commerce Department says sales of newly built homes increased 1% between March and April, despite their estimates that it would drop about 22%.

Doug Bassett is a managing broker with Berkshire Hathaway and says they’ve seen a 30% increase in profits from this time last year. The average price of homes has risen about $14,000 compared to last April.

He said one reason might be the severe weather that was experienced in March, April and May in 2019. But Bassett adds it is surprising that people are shopping for homes as much as they are during this pandemic.