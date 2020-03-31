Topeka realtor uses virtual open houses to give tours while social distancing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The coronavirus pandemic is putting many life events on hold like weddings and graduations. But when it comes to moving, realtors are making sure you can still look for your dream house or next place to call home while still remaining healthy.

Russ Hutchison is a Topeka based realtor who rehabs and flips houses. He’s using the power of technology to give consumers a “virtual open house” of homes on the market, something he thinks is better for the consumer.

“I think it’s going to help a lot, that way people can get a good look at it before,” said Hutchison.

Real estate is part of the governor’s list of essential businesses that can remain open during the stay-at-home order.

“If they wanted to do it in person too that would be okay too, but they get a good feel of what they’re getting into,” said Hutchison.

If someone wants to come see a house, there are a few ground rules he follows.

For starters, Hutchison said homes are being completely disinfected in-between visits. Once you’re inside, you can look, but you can’t touch. He said let the realtor hit the lights, touch doorknobs and show you anything that you need to get your hands on.