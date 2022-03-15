TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka will receive $1.7 million to help fund its homeless housing and service program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to a City of Topeka spokesperson, along with an additional $51,737 in planning funds, this cash will go to Topeka’s Shelter Plus Care program. This announcement comes just one day after the city said their homeless population had increased since 2021 with its Point in Time Homeless Count.

“Shelter Plus Care helps around 240 households on a given month,” Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka, said. “This renewal of funding can help some of those unsheltered individuals in the community, as that number is increasing.”

Shelter Plus Care is designed to give rental assistance to homeless people with disabilities, including severe and persistent mental illness, and chronic problems with alcohol and/or drugs. Participants can choose their residence from units where the landlord agrees to accept the established housing subsidy and abide by the Shelter Plus Care program rules. To be eligible for the program, you must meet the following criteria:

You are homeless, living in the streets or shelter

You suffer from one of the following disabilities: Severe mental illness Chronic substance abuse HIV/AIDS

You receive case management services through one of the designated agencies.

For a full list of criteria and for more information about the Shelter Plus Care program, go here. Shelter Plus Care can only accept referrals from the agencies providing case management.