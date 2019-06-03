Topeka Regal Cinemas offering $1 kid movies all summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A local movie theater is showing a host of kids' classics for just $1 each all summer.

Regal Cinemas announced that it will be offering $1 movies on Tuesday and Wednesday weekly during its 2019 Summer Movie Express series. Families can enjoy a lineup of kid-friendly movies, including "Despicable Me," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Secret Life of Pets," "Shrek" and more.

Regal Cinemas Hollywood 14 at 6200 SW 6th Ave. will switch the movie being shown each week throughout the summer.

Click here for more information and a list of movies to be shown.

