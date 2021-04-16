Topeka Regal Theater to open May 7

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Regal Theaters has announced a gradual reopening of theaters across the country, including locations in Topeka, Wichita and Lawrence, according to their website.

The Regal Hollywood theater in Topeka will reopen to the public starting May 7 with protocols in place to ensure a safe return for moviegoers.

Some of these rules include:

Masks are required at all times while in the theater.

Theater capacity has been reduced to 50%.

There will be two extra seats between groups.

Snacks will be offered but on a reduced menu. Guests will receive a new cup for any refill and self-serve condiment stations will be closed.

For a full list of safety precautions, click here.

Other Kansas locations opening within the next few weeks include:

Wichita Regal Warren West ScreenX & IMAX – April 23

Lawrence Regal Southwind – May 7

Wichita Regal Warren East – May 7

Topeka Regal West Ridge – May 21

For a full list of nationwide openings, showings and more reopening information for the Regal Theaters, click here.