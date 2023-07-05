TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and Topeka Fire Department (TFD) responded to over 20 fireworks-related calls over the fourth of July weekend.

Between July 1 and July 4, the TFD responded to at least 10 fireworks-related calls, according to the City of Topeka. On July 4, the TPD responded to 20 fireworks-related calls.

Topeka Public Communications Specialist Rosie Nichols reports the TPD issued no citations over the holiday weekend.

KSNT 27 News reached out to area hospitals St. Francis, Stormont Vail and Topeka ER & Hospital for fourth of July injury statistics.

Of the area hospitals, only St. Francis has responded to questions regarding injuries over the holiday weekend. According to St. Francis, four patients were treated for firework-related injuries from June 30 to July 4.