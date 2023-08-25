TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka says the water treatment plant set a new record following record-breaking heat across Kansas.

The City of Topeka announced on social media that its water treatment plant reported a record for this year for water leaving the plant. More than 37 million gallons of water was provided to local businesses and residents by the plant on Aug. 23.

“Even with the low river levels, the city is still able to provide clean, safe drinking water to our customers during these times of high demand.” City of Topeka social media statement excerpt

Topeka, like other cities in Kansas and the Midwest, saw record breaking heat in the past week. Topeka managed to break its all-time heat index record on Aug. 20 only to break it again the following day.