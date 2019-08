TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Executive Director for the Topeka Rescue Mission Barry Feaker announced a new campaign Thursday.

During the “Mission Possible” campaign, CoreFirst Bank will match donations made at the bank towards the Rescue Mission.

The event starts Thursday and runs through September 18. CoreFirst will match up to $100,000.

The Rescue Mission said it’s raised almost $900,000 in donations so far.

You can donate at any CoreFirst location or online HERE.