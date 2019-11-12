Topeka Rescue Mission hopes to raise $500,000 before 2020

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission is counting on the community to help them through the next couple of months.

When temperatures drop workers at the rescue mission see an increase in the number of homeless people who use their services. Each extra person comes with an extra cost.

The Rescue Mission is still working to make up for the financial trouble it found itself in a few months ago.

Employees are hoping for donations of things like hats and blankets, and their goal is to also raise $500,000 by the first of the new year.

Topeka Rescue Mission Volunteer Services Coordinator Kim Turley said they really rely on the community for help.

“Just cause The Mission has been doing what it’s doing for over 65 years now. So people just kind of thought, we’re not hearing much about it so The Mission is doing good,” Turley said. “Now we’re just trying to make sure The Mission stays at the forefront of people’s mind. Maybe not just The Mission, but the homeless people in our community. There’s so many people in need.”

The Mission said the holidays are a time when they especially need help because of all of the Christmas activities they do. ‘

You can find a list of their current needs here.