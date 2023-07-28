TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local nonprofit is ready to help students succeed right when they walk through the school doors, but it is asking you to help make that experience better.

The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) is getting ready for its back-to-school distribution. It is expecting more than 500 students across Topeka to come and get school supplies, but the nonprofit currently does not have enough for everyone. One team member says they are only 1/3 of the way to meeting its goal, and is asking the community to donate any school supplies they can.

Any school supply donation is welcomed, so any student in Topeka can walk into school on the first day with dignity.

“You could live in the southwest side of town or north or central, it doesn’t matter” Holton Witman, TRM Director of Distribution said. “We don’t, it’s hard to know what anybody’s facing. Our heart is always to provide the most amount of dignity and the most amount of respect to anybody we’re serving, whether they’re coming through our food line or whether they’re here for school supplies.”

Items TRM is accepting are:

Backpacks

Colored pencils

Crayons (24 count)

Markers

Pens

Wide and College Ruled notebooks

Wide and College Ruled loose leaf paper

Paper

Scissors

3-ring binders

Baby wipes

Pencils

Wide and College Ruled composition books

Glue sticks

Elmer’s glue

Pocket folders

The back-to-school distribution will be Aug. 2-4 at the Topeka Rescue Mission Warehouse at 206 NW Norris St. It’s not too late to sign up to receive school supplies; Witman said families can sign up to receive school supplies until Aug. 1. Click here to register.

Donations can be dropped off at the Topeka Rescue Mission Distribution Center Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 NW Norris St.