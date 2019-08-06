Topeka Rescue Mission launches ‘Threedom for the Homeless’ amid shelter’s financial crisis

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission has a new program in the works Tuesday morning amid their shelter’s financial crisis.

Launching “Threedom for the Homeless,” TRM Executive Director Barry Feaker asked Topekans to keep “3 p.m. on the third of each month” in mind. With little additional detail on if it could alleviate the shelter’s $180,000 monthly shortfall, Feaker said the campaign could “revolutionize” the shelter.

The last time TRM was in financial crisis was September 1986, according to Feaker. He attributed the current shortfall to a drop in donations, and said TRM hasn’t received any large or corporate donations in 2019.

Feaker also announced at the conference they are closing the Boutique on the Boulevard by October 1st, and shutting down some retail operations to help alleviate their monetary crisis. However, they do not want to get rid of any staff.

Feaker said the shelter is fully funded by donations. Amid announcements of the shelter’s financial issues, he said they received $8,000 in donations Monday.