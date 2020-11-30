Topeka Rescue Mission loses one of its own to COVID-19

Michael J. Shinkle worked at the Topeka Rescue Mission. He battled COVID-19 for several weeks before passing away on Nov. 27.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission reported they lost a staff member on Nov. 27 to COVID-19.

“We know he is pain-free with Jesus now and hearing ‘Well done good and faithful servant,'” the Rescue Mission wrote on their Facebook page.

Mike Shinkle died on Nov. 27 after fighting COVID-19 for several weeks.

The 61-year old from Hoyt was originally from Medicine Lodge. Shinkle worked as the Director of Food Services at the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Shinkle’s obituary says he is survived by his wife, Kim, four sons, five daughters, and 13 grandchildren.