Topeka Rescue Mission not ready for county help

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The county government and jail have offered money and labor to the Topeka Rescue Mission, which is considering the offer in the future.

The Mission is working to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to stay afloat.

The director of Shawnee County’s jail said inmates could provide labor to the rescue mission to help reduce costs.

“We have inmate community crews so if there is occasional painting or some mowing that they are paying for, maybe we can provide some help that way and offset some of their costs,” said Director Brian Cole.

Barry Feaker, the Executive Director of the mission, said he will consider the jail’s offers next week but currently has programs that allow homeless people to volunteer.

“When they do that, they get credit for that, that then translates into certain kinds of help like transportation help, rent deposits utility deposits,” said Feaker.

The Shawnee County Commission also considered donating $100,000 to the mission if the city matched.

For now, Feaker said he hopes the community will come through without taking the offer.

He said he would rather see a community grassroots effort and has never accepted tax dollars or grants.

“The encouraging thing is, there is just a beginning of people once again saying you know what, let’s do what we can to help those in our community,” said Feaker.

The Rescue Mission said it has raised enough money to stay open through September, but must raise more than $700,000 more by the end of the year.