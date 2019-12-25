Topeka Rescue Mission offering meal, gifts to people in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission is serving a hot meal on Christmas Day to people in need.

The events kick off at 11:30 am when volunteers arrive. Barry Feaker, TRM Executive Director, will welcome and pray with the volunteers shortly after.

Everyone will receive a gift ticket as they enter the dining room. After they’ve had lunch, they will go to the gift room where they will have the opportunity to visit with Santa. They will get the chance to pick out a stuffed animal as well as a second gift.

Hope Center families will begin eating lunch at 12:30 pm. Santa Claus is expected to make an appearance at 12:45 pm. The men’s side guests will eat lunch at 1 pm and the rest of the community will eat at 1:30 pm.