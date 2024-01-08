TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) says it will have a warming shelter open Monday night to help those who are stuck outdoors as a winter storm system rolls through Kansas.

The TRM announced it would open a warming shelter starting at 8 p.m. at 206 NW Norris for homeless individuals and those living outside. The shelter will remain open until the morning of Jan. 11.

“The current weather, which includes, heavy precipitation, strong winds, and dropping temperatures, put our unsheltered neighbors at risk of life-threatening conditions, including unregulated body temperatures, frost bite and other dangerous health outcomes.” TRM press release excerpt

This warming shelter will be staffed by TRM employees, local agencies and volunteers. The TRM said it is still looking for volunteers to help monitor the shelter. To volunteer for a four-hour shift at the shelter, click here. To sign up for an eight-hour shift, click here. You can donate wrapped snacks or drinks at 401 NW Norris between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

