TOPEKA (KSNT) – Through the efforts of the Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM), the Hope Center will undergo renovations this year and leading into next year.

Kim Turley with the TRM said in a press release that the nonprofit received a grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka for the purpose of renovating the Hope Center. The Hope Center serves women, children and families with a staff operating the shelter 24/7, 365 days a year, according to TRM’s website.

Turley said the $30,000 grant will be split into two phases for the first and second floors of the building. First floor renovations are in store for 2023 and second floor renovations are scheduled for 2024. The project will be carried out by a large groups of volunteers from Federal Home Loan Bank who will begin painting, flooring and other projects starting at 8 a.m. on Aug. 25 and 26.

If you are looking for volunteer opportunities or want to donate, visit the TRM website by clicking here.