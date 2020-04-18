Topeka Rescue Mission steps up to fill the need after temporary Harvesters closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Rescue Mission stepped up to help fill the need while Harvesters in Topeka is closed by holding an additional food distribution event Friday.

They host distributions on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, but decided to do a third this week.

Spokesperson for the Topeka Rescue Mission Kim Turley said there’s a huge need for these food distributions right now. So they wanted to make sure people have access to the food they need.

“Once they announced about Harvesters, we decided we really need to stay open an extra day because we have a lot of food coming in, but the needs are still great,” Turley said.

Turley also said they have not yet decided if they will continue doing an extra distribution on Fridays going forward.

Harvesters will reopen on Monday, April 20.