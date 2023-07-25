TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) sat down with KSNT 27 News to talk about the homelessness discussion in the Capital City.

La Manda Broyles, Executive Director of the TRM joined McKenzi Davis in the KSNT 27 News studio for an interview about homelessness. She spoke on the BNSF crews working to to clean up a homeless camp in south Topeka, how the topic of homelessness is all around Topeka, an educational experience to learn how another city is handling homelessness and informational meetings TRM is hosting.

The informational meetings are to educate residents on the history and trends of homelessness and what TRM does and services it provides.

“It’s really a time for us to dive into truth, dive into facts, and be solution based to see how we can work together,” Broyles said.

The information meetings are July 27 from 5-7 p.m., Aug. 10 from 9-11 a.m., and Aug. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Former North Topeka Baptist Church, 123 NW Gordon Street.