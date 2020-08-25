Topeka Rescue Mission works to fight hunger in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Rescue Mission Ministries announced Tuesday it partnered with over 70 different local organizations to give boxes of food to those who are in need in northeast Kansas.

This is part of the rescue mission’s Operation Food Secure program.

“In the thirteenth week since we’ve kicked off Operation Food Secure, we went from a few hundred food boxes a week to, now, we’ve served 580,279 pounds of food,” said Barry Feaker, executive director for Topeka Rescue Mission Ministry.

The food is received from the United States Department of Agriculture, and it allows them to distribute 3,000 food boxes a week.

“Being on the end of this, we don’t have a lot of money, our whole neighborhood. The fresh fruit is so nice to get because you can’t always afford that,” said Sissy Gager, one of the food recipients.

The rescue mission hopes to continue partnering with more local organizations to double the amount of food distributed, Feaker said.