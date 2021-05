TOPEKA (KSNT) – Police identified the body found on scene of an early Saturday morning shooting in North Topeka, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of NE Burgess Ct. around 5 a.m. Saturday and found 32-year-old Shakeita Young dead on scene.

The department is still investigating and ask anyone with information to call Topeka police or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers.