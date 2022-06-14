TOPEKA (KSNT) – Aldersgate village is expanding.

The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved the expansion of the retirement home in their meeting yesterday. The expansion includes 20 single family homes- the floor plan can be tailored to your liking. The cottage and villa style homes are going to be built in a cul-de-sac with a pond view. The cul-de-sac will be called SW Rogers Road and it will be located north of SW Asbury Drive in Mission Township.

”This is the opportunity, this is what’s been in demand and that’s why we’re building more because we’ve seen such a demand in this type of living,” said Renessa Lolley, Director of Sales and Marketing at Aldersgate. “Where they can have a single family home, but they can age in place and have those services right at their fingertips.”

Construction is set to start late this summer and be completed by late summer, early fall of 2023. If you are interested, you better act fast. Five homes have already been reserved.