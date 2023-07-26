TOPEKA (KSNT) – High temperatures are making it hard to do a lot of outdoor activities, including gardening.

Usually it’s best to do your gardening and watering early in the day. Although this weeks heat wave is making it hard to even do that. So Wednesday, members of the Oakland Community Garden pushed back their open garden to 7 to 9 p.m. to avoid triple-digit temperatures.

“They talk about heat advisories and it’s very important that we consider our health and not overdo in the heat because we don’t want anybody having heat exhaustion or worse,” Topeka Oakland Garden Member, Diana Busey said.

Busey adds that while they love it when people come and use the garden, they don’t want to encourage those to come use it when it is too hot outside.