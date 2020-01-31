Topeka residents evacuate after gas leak reported in neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some downtown Topeka residents had to leave their homes on reports of a gas leak in the area.

Kansas Gas Service crews and Topeka Fire Department responded around 9:08 a.m. to the area of 800 Southwest Buchanan Street. Firefighters and gas crews both told staff and guests inside the Ronald McDonald House to stay indoors, according to an employee. They have evacuated all residents to the east and north of Buchanan.

The emergency crews have blocked off all of Buchanan, according to the Topeka fire chief. He said as they were trying to replace a fire hydrant, the repair crew hit a gas line.

Fire crews are monitoring gas levels around the area. This is a developing story.