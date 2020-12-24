Topeka residents find Christmas gifts in road, looking for rightful owner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka residents Christina Gerdes and Cheri Beason just want the tote of Christmas presents they found lying in the road to go back to the right people.

Gerdes and Beason found the tote full of gifts lying upside down in the roadway while they were out Christmas shopping.

The tote was found in Topeka near SE 21st and Carnahan, just a short distance south of Interstate 70.

To claim the tote, please email news@ksnt.com and tell us who the gifts are for. We are not showing the name tags on the presents, but they are on the gifts.