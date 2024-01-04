TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam that’s victimized several county residents.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scam has resulted in a loss of over $300,000 from area residents.

The scammers call primarily elderly residents who have grandchildren. The caller says they’re an attorney from another state representing the grandchild. Then the scammer puts another person on the phone who claims to be the victim’s grandchild.

The scammer tells the victim they worked out a deal with the judge and can bail the grandchild out of jail with a cash payment. The scammer will pressure the victim saying they need the cash quickly.

The scam attempts to steal large amounts of money, anywhere from $20-35,000, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The scammer will tell the victim to tell bank tellers the funds are for home improvements, gifts or to buy a vehicle.

Victims have been instructed to ship cash through the mail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

