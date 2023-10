TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Topekan started a memorial for a teen who died in a shooting Tuesday night.

Victor Carlton, 17, of Topeka, was shot and killed in southeast Topeka. As a way to honor the life lost, a Topeka resident set up a memorial at the site of Carlton’s murder for family, friends and those in the community to remember him.

The memorial is at 2017 Southeast Pennsylvania Avenue.