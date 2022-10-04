Local residents have made their wishes known in a recent survey regarding the fate of the area beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.

In Tuesday night’s city council meeting, the council was shown a presentation on the results of a survey released by Downtown Topeka Inc. in August. The survey sought to collect feedback from local residents on how best to use the space beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct once the reconstruction of Interstate 70 through downtown Topeka is completed.

The top pick out of the 17 options given to residents was a Multi-use Leisure space. A total of 2,620 people participated in the survey. Each person that participated was allowed to pick their top three favorite themes for the space. The results as shown to the city council are as follows:

Theme Votes Multi-use Leisure 992 Family Recreation 966 Outdoor Playplace 852 Urban Eatery 782 Urban Greenspace 721 Walkable Trails 668 Pet Friendly/Family Fun 488 Rejuvenate & Relax 668 Urban Skatepark 419 Interactive Lighting 394 Arts, Murals, & More 364 Travel Way/Bike Paths 292 Art Installations 222 Worktime Escape 179 Gathering Spot 153 Setting the “Stage” 137 Education Stations 64 Survey results as reported by Downtown Topeka Inc.

DTI said that it will be working closely with local and state partners to see potential projects through back in August. DTI hopes to utilize major federal transportation funds to drive development. Both legal restrictions and safety measures will be under consideration when determining the final proposal.