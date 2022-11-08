TOPEKA (KSNT)- Members of the Topeka community showed up at the polls on Tuesday to make sure they share their voice.

Election offices have had a steady stream of people ready to cast their vote. Voters of all ages came out to cast their vote to make a difference.

27 news spoke to some voters who say some major ballot items they were focused on were the legislative veto amendment, the sheriff amendment and the Shawnee County Gage Park sales tax. The voters say it’s important to vote, to try and make change

“You can’t gripe about it if you don’t vote; so if things don’t go your way and you didn’t vote, you can’t say anything about it,” said Dorothy Sherretts, an Oakland resident.

“I think it’s important to vote because we, that is our right and we need to be abreast to the situations so things that we believe in are not taken away from us,” said Diana Busey, an Oakland resident.

The polls are still open, and will be until 7 p.m. tonight. To find a polling station near you, visit the Shawnee County election office website.