TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon.

The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka.

(Photo Courtesy/ Evergy website)

Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. A spokesperson with Evergy said the fire involved an electric pole.

The spokesperson said power has been restored to their costumers and was only out for about 30 minutes.

