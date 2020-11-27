Topeka restaurant busy this Thanksgiving, seeing lots of to-go orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Annie’s Place in Topeka saw a lot of people buying their Thanksgiving meals Thursday, instead of the traditional homemade feast.

The restaurant has been open multiple Thanksgivings in the past, and it’s always a good day for the business, so the owner decided to do the same this year.

“I didn’t know with the COVID and all the mandates,” said owner Jim Haskell. “Wasn’t sure about this year.”

However, it turned out Haskell had nothing to worry about. Cars and people lined the restaurant for to-go orders, exceeding the owner’s expectations and selling over 200 turkey and ham dinners. Customers were also given the choice to dine inside the restaurant, which was a popular choice.

“It’s just nice that they’re open today and to provide a service so people can get out,” said customer Lonnie Hamilton. “They keep everyone socially distanced inside, but also serve a great meal, form a good service for the community.”

Some customers decided to eat out because they did not want to cook an entire feast for smaller gatherings.

“I love to cook, but it’s the clean-up that I didn’t want,” said customer Carol Hamilton.

Others wanted to support local businesses during this difficult time.

“We like Annie’s,” said customer Tom McCoy. “We come here routinely, and we like to support all the restaurants here locally and hope that everybody would do the same.”

This Thanksgiving, that is something the owner said he’s thankful for.

“The community,” Haskell said. “That’s why we’ve fought a lot of battles just trying to maintain and stay here. Especially during Thanksgiving, you just want to be thankful that we’re all still doing the things that we can do.”

After the great turnout and support from this year’s Thanksgiving, the owner hopes to turn around and do it all over again next year.