Topeka restaurant cheers on the chiefs with team-inspired food and drinks

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — At El Ranchito Chiefs Kingdom is all around — from the decor to food and drinks inspired by the team’s colors.

They’re offering what they call the Chiefs Burrito. It’s a burrito smothered in ranchero sauce or red sauce, nacho cheese and white cheese dip.

The manager Christian Jasso said they came up the idea as a way to celebrate the Chiefs successful season. To their surprise, it ended up becoming a fan favorite.

“We didn’t think it was gonna be that big,” said Jasso. “But, it’s definitely something where we’re like wow. Crazy idea, but everyone loves it.”

In addition to the Chiefs Burrito, they also have the chiefs margarita which is half strawberry, half mango to represent the team’s colors.

El Ranchito is located at 2800 SW Fairlawn Rd in Topeka. They’ll be open on Superbowl Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.