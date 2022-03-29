TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Lazy Toad, a Topeka American fare restaurant and sports bar, will be a causality of the pandemic.

The Topeka business announced on its Facebook page that it has decided to close permanently. “Hi my friends…it is with a heavy heart that me and my family have decided to call it a day for good. The Lazy Toad has seen many good times and some bad but after the last 2 years of difficulty we have decided to close permanently.”

The restaurant and sports bar combo cites the difficulties of staying open after a two-year pandemic that saw quarantines and a drop in people going out.

Fans expressed sadness in the comments of the social media post, but showed gratitude for, “So many great nights, so many great memories.”

The Lazy Toad is located at 5531 SW 22nd Place #2.