Topeka restaurant fight through winter weather

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As the capital city winds down from the first snow day of the season, a local restaurant reflects on the importance of being available to the community.

Weather like Saturday is enough to cancel plans and close businesses – not for this one.

Along with to go orders, delivery apps like EatStreet and Grubhub have been the main source of getting food to customers throughout the snow day.

At Tuptim Thai in south Topeka, snowy and cold days like Saturday, business tends to be slower. Even with less typical customers, employees wanted to make sure those who did order got what they were looking for.

“Even though it may be hard on this – a slow day, or with this weather or holiday where people may travel, or when they have family come in they may want a big chain restaurant but we’re doing our best to stay open,” Assistant Manager Jiravalee Piyassaphan said.

Piyassaphan mentioned to KSNT that restaurant employees who didn’t want to drive in because of the weather were picked up by their boss — showing the importance of teamwork when hard weather strikes.