TOPEKA (KSNT) – If you sit at the Pennant’s Spotlight Table in downtown Topeka in June, you have the chance to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

With the purchase of your ticket for the Spotlight Table, you will be donating 10% of your bill to the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Kansas. The table on the second floor seats six to eight people and is wrapped for RMHC. People can ask to be seated at the Spotlight Table to participate in this fundraising.

When people sit at this table, they are helping families stay close to their sick or injured children while having a great meal for a great case, the Ronald McDonald House Facebook Post says.