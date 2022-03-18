TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local bar and grill is giving people an insight into the reality that is rising beef prices.

Ryan Jennings, owner of Weller’s Grill and Bar, has been in the business for almost 20 years and says that everyone has been facing challenges during the pandemic. He believes the biggest challenge has been labor but now they’re seeing food prices go through the roof. Jennings also said that beef prices fluctuate from week to week and that prices are currently up by around 20% from what it was in 2020.

“Most people are eating out just for the simple fact going to the grocery store it’s a pretty big increase in the cart total,” Jennings said. “So, at the moment, it makes more sense to go out to eat verses cooking at home.”

Jennings went on to say that the best thing you can do, if you live in Topeka, is to support local businesses at this time.