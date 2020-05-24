Topeka restaurant hopes for more businesses Memorial Day Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business said it is hoping this Memorial Day Weekend helps bring in some extra business.

The Bar ‘N Grill on 21st Street in Southwest Topeka is open and ready for customers.

Katelyn Eshelman, a bartender at the establishment said they’re closely following safety guidelines from the CDC and state and are hopeful they’ll get more business than usual because of both the holiday weekend and the rain.

“With the rain I think we’ll be busier than in the past just because people aren’t going to be able to be out on the boats and since I know we’re one of the places that are open, hopefully we’ll be busier,” Eshelman said.

The Bar N’ Grill will also be doing carry out orders.