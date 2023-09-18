TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery has a very special celebration planned this fall which pays homage to German culture.
The Blind Tiger announced in a press release that it will be holding a Pop-Up Oktoberfest celebration from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 1. This will feature German-style beer, food specials, decorations, music and outfits. Beers on tap for this special occasion include:
- Oktoberfest
- Maibock
- Zwickel Maibock
- Helles
- Blind Tiger Bock
- Smoked Hefeweizen
- Zusammenarbeit German Pilsner
- Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock
All beers come served in several different sizes of traditional German glassware, including the one liter Masskrug Stein used in Munich and German glass beer boots, according to the Blind Tiger. Food specials include:
- Pork Schnitzel
- Sapaetzle
- Giant German Pretzels
- German Bratwurst
- German Potato Salad
- Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage
- Black Forest Cake
The history of Oktoberfest is rooted in Bavarian culture, according to the Blind Tiger. The first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The party was a hit and became tradition, growing with each passing year. The festival was moved to September to take advantage of longer days and warmer weather.