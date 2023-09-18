TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery has a very special celebration planned this fall which pays homage to German culture.

The Blind Tiger announced in a press release that it will be holding a Pop-Up Oktoberfest celebration from Friday, Sept. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 1. This will feature German-style beer, food specials, decorations, music and outfits. Beers on tap for this special occasion include:

Oktoberfest

Maibock

Zwickel Maibock

Helles

Blind Tiger Bock

Smoked Hefeweizen

Zusammenarbeit German Pilsner

Smoke Follows Beauty Smoked Bock

All beers come served in several different sizes of traditional German glassware, including the one liter Masskrug Stein used in Munich and German glass beer boots, according to the Blind Tiger. Food specials include:

Pork Schnitzel

Sapaetzle

Giant German Pretzels

German Bratwurst

German Potato Salad

Sweet & Sour Red Cabbage

Black Forest Cake

The history of Oktoberfest is rooted in Bavarian culture, according to the Blind Tiger. The first Oktoberfest was held in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The party was a hit and became tradition, growing with each passing year. The festival was moved to September to take advantage of longer days and warmer weather.